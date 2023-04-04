Prince William welcomes Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot Prize team

Prince William has warmly welcomed former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern to the Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees.
The Earthshot Prize shared Jacinda’s photo and message on its official Instagram handle, saying “We're delighted to welcome Jacinda Ardern to The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees.”
The Prince of Wales reposted the same on his official Instagram stories, saying “It is an honour to welcome Jacinda Ardern to the Earthshot Prize team.”
He further said, “Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.”
Meanwhile, Jacinda’s message reads: “Since its inception, I’ve believed Earthshot’s power to encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism.”
Iger said Disney is committed to stories that reflect the world and instill belief that "good triumphs over evil."
New DC boss James Gunn acknowledges 'there is such a thing as superhero fatigue' following some box-office misses
'Murder Mystery 2' BTS clip features Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler performing action stunts in Paris
Ridley Scott’s historical action film 'Napoleon' set for release in November, 2023
Hilaria Baldwin wrote for husband Alec, 'we feel lucky to be by your side'
Madonna remembered late Seymour Stein, saying, 'he changed and shaped my world'