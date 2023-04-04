Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinting to not attend Charles’ Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have missed their date to respond to King Charles’ coronation invitation.

According to The Telegraph, Coronation guests have already been emailed by Buckingham Palace and told to ‘save the date’ of the ceremony, with some asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the institution and certain members of the Royal Family, deteriorated after they released their Netflix docuseries and Harry wrote his explosive memoir, Spare.

Speculation grew over whether the King would be set to snub his younger son and daughter-in-law by not inviting them. However, the couple confirmed that they had received an invite last month, via a public statement from their spokesperson.

Back in January, the Duke of Sussex was asked, via an interview which coincided with the release of his memoir, if he would be attending the Coronation. He seemingly dodged the question, simply answering that the “door is always open” for a reconciliation and that the “ball is in their court,” via Express.co.uk.

Last month, expert, Dr George Gross, visiting research fellow in Theology at King’s College London, also told Express.co.uk that unless the official invitations had a RSVP deadline, Harry and Meghan still have time.

However, it is not confirmed whether the deadline applies to the former royals. Moreover, Archie, who will turn four on the day of the Coronation, and 21-month-old Lilibet are not set to join the Royal Family on their grandfather’s big day.

There are more speculations of the couple’s attendance at the Coronation as Harry made a surprise visit to London for a preliminary hearing of his privacy case against Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL).