Riley Keough over the moon for THIS reason amid feud with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is super excited and shared the good news amid alleged legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.



According to reports, Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter are indulged in nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

Amid the family feud, Riley turned to Instagram and shared an exciting news.

She disclosed that her highly-anticipated television series Daisy Jones & The Six, which finally premiered recently, with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin leading the cast, has received over one billion views on TikTok.

According to Newsweek, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of an iconic 1970s rock band, fronted by two feuding—yet charismatic—lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.



