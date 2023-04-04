Prince Harry was horrified defamation was 'part work of' King Charles

Prince Harry was upset to learn about King Charles role in the infamous article on his ‘drug addiction.’
In his own words, the Duke of Sussex claims the piece was a work of multiple lies and twisted stories, curated by editor who he refers to as ‘Rehabber Kooks.’
Describing his horror, Harry pens: “I gazed at the photos and read the story in shock. I felt sickened, horrified. I imagined everyone, all my countrymen and countrywomen, reading these things, believing them.”
Harry adds: “I could hear people all across the Commonwealth gossiping about me. Crikey, the boy’s a disgrace. His poor dad—after all he’s been through? More, I felt heartbroken at the idea that this had been partly the work of my own family, my own father and future stepmother. They’d abetted this nonsense. For what? To make their own lives a bit easier?”
