Wynonna Judd pays tribute to late mom Naomi Judd at CMT Awards 2023

Wynonna Judd recently remembered her late mom Naomi Judd at the CMT Music Awards 2023 on April 2.
During the event, Wynonna sang I Want To Know What Love Is with Ashley McBryde and became emotional as she pointed to the sky and said, “Mama, you need to be here.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her CMT performance, Wynonna revealed that she was in a fix whether to give a shout-out to late Naomi or not.
“I went back and forth between hitting a really high note and being a diva or saying what was on my heart, and it took over, so here we are,” stated Wynonna
The singer stated, “It's an anniversary and we all have anniversaries. I'm not terminally unique.”
Reflecting on her lose, Wynonna explained, “We all have something that we look at and go what the hell? What's going on? I don't understand and that was my ‘I don't understand’.”
Wynonna went on to celebrate the country's biggest artists as an opportunity to help others struggling with their mental health at the event.
“I'm going to use my time to talk to anyone out there who is struggling. It's an opportunity to help somebody,” remarked the 58-year-old.
“Look at this face, if you're having a crappy day, and just think, 'If I can do it so can you,' because it's not easy,” she added.
