King Charles can’t risk turning Coronation ‘a no-frills’ mundane event

Experts fear any decision that may “reduce the coronation to something much more mundane and no-frills carries a hell of a lot of risk too.”
These claims and warnings have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to the NZ Herald, she warned, “However, for a King busy trying to project an image of a monarchy in touch with modern life, prancing about the place in silk stockings like something out of a BBC adaptation of Tom Jones would run decidedly counter to that.”
“What next? He comes out and does a lengthy YouTube explainer about how he can trace his lineage back to the Dark Ages? He decides to hit up royal parks to remind the public he owns all of the country’s swans?”
“However, nor would he be in any rush to chuck out, holus-bolus, all of the pageantry and pomp of the event. Reducing the coronation to something much more mundane and no-frills carries a hell of a lot of risk too.”
