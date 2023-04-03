Prince Harry ‘relying on past’ is a ‘quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining fame’

File Footage

Experts have warned Prince Harry against depending ‘too heavily’ on the celebrity status that’s dependent on ‘something that you used to be’.



These admissions have been brought to light by royal author Alexander Larman.

He believes Prince Harry has absolutely “no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family” especially considering his “new life now.”



According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “And it’s a completely different life. He can’t go back to it. There’s no possibility he’s going to come back to Britain and lead any sort of normal life here.”

Before concluding Mr Larman also added, “When you stop being a member of the royal family… then what do you have going for you instead? You’re a celebrity, which is great, but you’re a celebrity based on something that you used to be. And that’s quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining your fame.”