'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster to collaborate with Joaquin Phoenix again

Director Ari Aster has found great chemistry with the star of his upcoming Indie film Beau Is Afraid, Joaquin Phoenix.

“Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative. If something feels false or not right, he won’t be able to do it. It’s not even about him refusing to do something — his body will stop him,” the director told the New York Times.

Phoenix backed Aster’s comments, explaining that an immediate authenticity between them prompted both to do better work.

While Aster told the New York Times that his next project after “Beau Is Afraid” will “almost certainly” be a Western, he also hinted he is developing another project with Phoenix. The actor in turn explained why he is keyed up about working with with Aster.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as: I could be around you for four months because I like the way you talk about these characters,” Phoenix said. “And I can see that you have a willingness to push yourself, and to be pushed and to push back, and that’s exciting to me.”

Beau Is Afraid is a 2023 American surrealist black comedy horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Ari Aster. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the central character, an anxiety-ridden man who sets off on a surreal odyssey home after his mother unexpectedly dies, facing up to his greatest fears along the way.