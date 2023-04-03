Gigi Hadid shares glam snaps with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Gigi Hadid treated fans with glam glimpses of the star-studded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, she attended in Mumbai on Sunday.

The supermodel posted a bunch of her pictures in the gorgeous gold saree and left the netizens awe-struck over her picture with the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Gigi also shared a picture with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little daughter.

The runway queen penned a long caption about the event and how special it was for her. She gave fans a detailed look at her stunning attire featuring a golden detailed blouse and a white chikankari saree.

“This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch, truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it.” She concluded.

Fans flooded the post with their love and excitement as they reacted to how stunning Gigi looked. One user wrote, “GI and SRK. A moment in Pop Culture!”

Referring to SRK and Gigi’s snap together, one user commented, “This was actually your Devdas fangirl moment??” Gigi also liked comment.