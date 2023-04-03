Rashmika Mandanna to feature in her first female-centric film 'Rainbow'

'Rainbow' is expected to enter the filming phase from April 7

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to to star in her next film Rainbow that is going to be her fisrt female centric film.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika shared the first poster and also revealed that the film will be released in other languages like Tamil and Telugu.

Rainbow is going to be a romantic fantasy drama backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. As per the reports, the film has been officially launched in Hyderabad today with a puja.

Shaakuntalam star Dev Mohan will be playing as the lead alongside the Goodbye actress.

Previously, Mandanna opened up about the film. She added: “This is the first time I star in a film where the story is shot from a girl’s perspective. I am exciting to bring this character to life. The film is entertaining and exciting. The film will be a crazy ride, so buckle up."

The shoot of Rainbow is expected to commence from April 7.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the sequel of south film Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. Moreover, she also announced another film with director Venky Kudmula that is tentatively named as VNRTrio, reports Pinkvilla.