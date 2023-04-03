Prince Harry made 'pact' with Eton mates to never take drugs

Prince Harry promised to go cold turkey in his struggle to quit drugs back in his school days at Eton.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he pledged with his friends to stop doing weed before their exams.

He pens: “I knew this was bad behavior. I knew it was wrong. My mates knew too. We talked about it often, while stoned, how stupid we were to be wasting an Eton education. Once, we even made a pact. At the start of exam period, called Trials, we vowed to quit cold turkey, until after the final Trial.”

However, Harry reveals: “But the very next night, lying in bed, I heard my mates in the hall, cackling, whispering. Headed to the loo. Bloody hell, they’re already breaking the pact! I got out of bed, joined them. As the assembly line cranked up, bath to basin to loo, as the weed began to take effect, we shook our heads. What idiots we were, thinking we could change.”