Parineeti Chopra once said 'I will not marry any politician ever'

Parineeti Chopra’s old interview is going viral social media where she clearly said she doesn’t want to marry any politician. However, right now she is rumored to be dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
While the rumors of wedding are circulating, Parineeti’s old interview is making rounds which was recorded during her recent film promotions. The actress clearly said that a politician won’t be her first choice for a husband.
In the interview clip, she said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."
Talking about her priorities regarding a life partner, she said, "My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."
