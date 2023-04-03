SRK, Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were also present at second day of celebrations at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The two superstars posed with Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Alongside SRK and Salman, Karishma Kapoor and others also took pictures with the stars. The desi and western celebrities came together to celebrate the bash in Mumbai. As Karishma Kapoor shared a selfie with the stars, she wrote a gratitude caption for the hosts from Ambani family.
She wrote, “All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family. @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City.”
A new parody book pokes fun at some of the wildest revelations in Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare
Jason Segel admits feeling intimidated by Harrison Ford while working together on 'Shrinking'
Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Amazon Prime series 'Citadel'
Prince William’s silence is causing his wife Kate Middleton to erupt into a frenzy of emotions
He was an immediate suspect for the others because he kept giving vague answers in the group chat
Two photos were posted with the tweet one of which is a new shot that shows him in a car