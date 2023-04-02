K-pop group Shinee’s Taemin appears on Twitter before military discharge

Two photos were posted with the tweet one of which is a new shot that shows him in a car

Taemin from the K-pop group Shinee gives an update on social media two days before he will be discharged from the military. The group’s official account posted new photos and hashtags on Twitter.

The hashtags counted down the days until he ends his official military service and it included a comment from the idol as well as he wrote to his fans: “I'm going to meet you soon, haha.”

Two photos were posted with the tweet one of which is a new shot that shows him in a car, similar to his famous car VLives and the second one is from his performance of Marry You along with the other members from Shinee: Onew, Key and Minho.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the idol’s return and his reunion with the band.