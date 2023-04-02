Jimin from BTS cancels his appearance at Inkigayo

He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS cancelled his scheduled appearance on Inkigayo’s live broadcast on April 2nd. His agency made the announcement on April 1st that he would no longer be attending the SBS music show.

“Due to his schedule, it has turned out that he will not be participating in the ‘Inkigayo’ live performances [tomorrow].”

The singer previously made appearances on the MNET show M Countdown as well as KBS 2TV’s Music Bank so he could accept his trophies in person. He is in the process of promoting his solo debut album which came out on March 24th along with his hit title track Like Crazy.

He broke several records with the album and swept charts all over the world, and became the first K-pop soloist to debut in the top ten of the UK Charts.