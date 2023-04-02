King Charles Germany trip hailed as success ahead of coronation

King Charles III has returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne.



The 74-year-old's first overseas trip as monarch was meant to begin with a visit to France, but this was postponed due to civil unrest in the country as workers protest the raising of the pension age.

The Britain's new King's historic trip to Germany has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.



It comes when the royal family is gearing up for Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation as the couple are all set to be officially crowned in May. Preparation are getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend in the UK.

The landmark event will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from global music icons and contemporary stars.