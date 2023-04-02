Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler did their own action stunts in 'Murder Mystery 2'

File footage

Murder Mystery 2 director Jeremy Garelick detailed getting Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler to perform their stunts in the new sequel.



Garelick told Insider that the sequel has more action scenes than its predecessor, including a major scene at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"I knew that when I took this movie on, I wanted it to kick ass. I wanted it to be more of an adventure than just a straight murder mystery," Garelick said.

"There were definitely sequences where I tried to put them in the worst possible situation all the time and then just figure out a way to use the action to get them out of the situation."

"Surprisingly, they did a lot of their own stunts," he said. "We had incredible stunt people who were there when the producers were like, 'No, no. Adam, Jen, you can't do that. This is too expensive of a movie. We can't take that risk.'"

“I think they enjoyed it and they wanted to do as much as they could that the studio and the producers would let them," he concluded.

The sequel features an exciting action sequence shot on the top of the Eifel Tower as well. “It was the first time a stunt was allowed to be shot on the Eiffel Tower for a film,” Garelick shared.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.