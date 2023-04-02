'John Wick' actor wants THESE stars to be next villains

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Shamier Anderson named new villains he wanted in the gun-fu franchise.

During an interview with Vulture, the actor said, “Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist,” Anderson said. “I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep would be something different. So those are my top three choices: Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson, and Meryl Streep.”

Moreover, during an interview with IndieWire, Anderson expressed that he wants to explore Tracker’s backstory in John Wick's future projects.

“I felt like [Tracker] was the most relatable person to that audience,” Anderson said. “He didn’t wear the crazy clothes and didn’t do the crazy things. He didn’t really believe in the themes of The Continental. And so what I wanted to do is root it in, ‘How do I make this guy lovable even though he has a vicious pup?

How do I make this guy lovable even though he wants to go after John Wick’s head?’ I said, ‘What is his motivation?’ And I don’t talk about this too much. Hopefully, it can be earned in a derivative of this story, whether it’s a Tracker spinoff or a Tracker series or something. But I thought about his mother. Why would somebody want an inordinate amount of money?

Why would somebody want $50 million for somebody outside of this fantastical world? I felt like it was about his mother. Why his mom? I think that’s the secret that I’ll definitely hold onto until we get to that next phase and hopefully I’ll be able to get back in Tracker’s shoes. For me, it was about this human being.”