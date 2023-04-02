Meghan Markle called out for her choice of designer at royal events

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has received backlash for choosing to to wear dresses of a particular designer of her choice on multiple royal occasions instead of using British fashion designers like other royals.

The Duchess of Sussex has been flayed for appearing a bit "try hard" after choosing to wear Dior at many royal events during her royal duties.

The former Suits star has since been told this was the "wrong decision" by celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder.

"Meghan has opted for Dior on several royal occasions, and I personally feel that she turned to such an elite fashion house in an effort to subconsciously clad herself in 'fashion armor', attempting to shield herself from the critical gaze of the media and the public," she told Newsweek.

The fashion expert continued: "Despite Meghan's efforts to get it right, her choice of designer was a little too ostentatious for the British royal family, being more akin to Elizabeth Taylor than Queen Elizabeth."

She added: "It just felt a little bit 'try hard,' but was nonetheless an easy mistake to make for someone that clearly didn't understand the complicated British sensibilities. The outfits were no doubt stunning, but if she had hoped they would help her blend in, they were a wrong decision."

Meghan Markle has also "raised eyebrows" with her plans to relaunch her project which she ditched after joining the royal family. Archie and Lilibet's mom is looking to relaunch her blog "The Tig" after shutting it down while dating Prince Harry in 2017.