Pregnant Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance amid Prince Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie made her first public appearance amid her cousin Prince Harry’s visit to UK.
The Princess attended a wedding with her husband Jack Brooksbank at Mayfair on Saturday.
Eugenie, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her baby bump as she joined the husband at the event.
She looked effortlessly elegant in a floral midi dress that skimmed over her bump.
The Princess teamed the chic number with a camel coat and a matching crossbody bag.
Prince Andrew’s daughter completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of camel heels and a light pink headband.
This is Princess Eugenie’s first public appearance amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK.
Harry, who shares a close bond with cousin Eugenie, last week made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.
The Duke has reportedly returned to California after being in London for almost a week.
