'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen drops hint about season finale

As HBO’s hit series Succession approaches the end with the final season being aired, star Matthew Macfadyen has assured fans that the ending “works”.

Macfadyen, who plays spiteful business executive Tom Wambsgans on the HBO show, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show's impending end.

"It was sort of awful," he said of saying goodbye to the show. "But I will say that I think it's a good ending. I think it works."

Macfadyen isn't the first to speak out about the hyped season 4 finale. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong also previously revealed some information.

He said: "I think in the end, we just thought, when we looked at the different shapes, and when people see this season, I think you'll feel that it feels both hopefully a bit surprising, but also kind of natural.”

"That's what we want, it [to] feel natural, the end of this season, when you see it, I think."

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

In season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).