Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'Krrish 3' role was being compared to 'Joker' in 'The Dark Knight'

Vivek Oberoi has been trolled for his comment about his role being compared to 'Joker'

Vivek Oberoi receals that his Krrish 3 character Kaal has been compared Heath Ledger’s Joker character in The Dark Knight.

In an old interview, the actor can be seen expressing his feelings over the same. “Bohot acha lag raha hai. Itne compliments mil rahe hai. Kahin na kahin ye jo comparison kiya ja raha hai. Kabhi koi international level ka performance keh raha hai, ‘Jo Vivek Oberoi ne Kaal perform kiya hai, wo Heath Ledger, Joker, Batman mein Joker ka role kiya tha, vaise hai”, added Vivek.

Previously, Vivek was also trolled for his comments about his role being compared to the Joker. To clarify, he also revealed that he never compared that role to Ledger’s Joker.

In 2014 interview with HindustanTimes, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor stated: “The reactions were shocking. My comments were misinterpreted. I never said that my role was like Heath Ledger’s, which is iconic, and we all agree with that. I said that I was inspired by him, his role was brilliant.”

Oberoi played an evil scientist Kaal in Krrish 3 who aims at destroying the mankind with the breed of mutants that he grew in his own laboratory.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi will feature in series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty, reports IndianExpress.