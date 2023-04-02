Prince Andrew won’t move to Frogmore Cottage without a fight?

Prince Andrew, who has received the keys of Frogmore Cottage, will not move to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former home without a fight as the Duke of York is determined to stay at his Royal Lodge residence.



The OK! Magazine, per Reuters, quoted a source as saying “Andrew is adamant that he is staying at the Royal Lodge for the remainder of his lease.

"He will not move to Frogmore without a fight. Royal Lodge is his home and he will do everything in his power to remain in the property.

"Prince Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore quite recently and was expected to move in this summer.”

The report further says Prince Andrew has been given the keys of Meghan Markle and Harry’s former Frogmore Cottage home by King Charles in a shake-up of royal households.

Andrew is keen to remain at the Windsor property where has lived since 2003.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie is currently staying at Frogmore to help move out Harry and Meghan's things.