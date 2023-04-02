Riley Keough shares when she welcomed daughter with husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough got candid about welcoming her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen in a rare conversation with Interview Magazine on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023.

While talking about her show Daisy Jones & The Six, the actress, 33, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley was asked if, after her brother, Benjamin Keough‘s death in July 2020 was when she became a mom.

In response, she corrected the timeline. “I’ve never talked about this in an interview. Do you want the exclusive? It’s going to go viral,” she quipped. “I became a mother in 2022.”

The Zola actress, however, did not disclose the actual birthday of her daughter.

Keough is married to actor Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015 after they met while filming Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012.

The news of the couple having welcomed their first child came during Lisa Marie’s funeral in January, 2023. Several hours earlier, the stuntman had hinted at the infant’s arrival during the memorial service that had been held at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said during the emotional service, reading aloud his wife’s eulogy on her behalf.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Per a source cited by Us Weekly earlier this month, “Riley wanted to keep the birth of her daughter private because her and her entire family is so public in every other way,” the insider said.

“Ben is a huge support system. He is so kind and caring and Riley needs that right now. The possibility of more kids is something that both Riley and Ben are very open to in the near future.”