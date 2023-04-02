Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber spend afternoon at the children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber showcased their creative talents for a good cause.

The couple spent an afternoon at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to support the hospital’s annual ‘Make March Matter’ campaign on Friday, March 31st, 2023, per Entertainment Tonight.

The two was said to have had an eventful afternoon with the children with a slew of activities, including a jam session. Butler rocked out on a guitar and jammed with the young patients all the while encouraging them on their efforts.

He also displayed his deft Jenga skills. Meanwhile, the supermodel and actress led an arts and craft project with patients, as they painted hearts and houses throughout the afternoon.

The couple also entertained the young kids by playing board games with them such as Pictionary and autograph guitars.

Launched in 2016, the event’s mission is to raise money to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care.

The hospital visit by the Elvis star, 31, and his supermodel girlfriend, 21, comes after their romantic getaway in Mexico last week.

Cameras captured Gerber and Butler hanging out by the pool, with the former sporting a green bikini as she tanned and the latter walking around shirtless and reading a book.

Later, the duo was spotted hopping into a golf cart and heading to another part of the resort, where they enjoyed an al fresco lunch. Gerber donned a floral skirt, striped top and sunglasses for the outing, while her beau kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses.