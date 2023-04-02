Joe Biden being ‘persuaded’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation despite prior commitments

King Charles’ upcoming Coronation ceremony may not see the U.S. president Joe Biden in attendance among other delegates from around the world.

According to The UK Telegraph, Biden has opted to skip the ceremony on May 6th, 2023, citing prior commitments.

The outlet reported, citing a source, that there “may still be some efforts underway to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation.” Another source told The Telegraph that declining the invite was “not locked and loaded” and Biden was still “technically in play.”

Despite this, sources close to Biden have told the publication that his relationship with King Charles remains “strong.”

The news comes after last month when Biden’s travel plans were first questioned in report by Time magazine that he would probably not attend the ceremony.

The next day, a senior administration official confirmed to People Magazine that “the U.S. will be represented at the coronation.” Although, there is still nothing to share “regarding presidential travel or regarding potential delegation at this time.”

The Telegraph further reported that those who received “save the date” cards were asked to submit their answer by Monday, April 3rd, 2023.

It’s worth noting that no U.S. president has ever attended the coronation of a new monarch. That being said, Biden will reportedly send a high-profile representative to the ceremony, and among the name’s being mentioned include First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The ceremony will be the first Coronation in seven decades as the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.