Sharon Acker's daughter says the actress has died at 87

Actress Sharon Acker died on March 16 in a Toronto residential home at the age of 87, according to her daughter Kim Everest.

Acker was best known as Lee Marvin’s unfaithful wife in the 1967 film Point Blank.

She played the teacher Mrs. Stacey on a CBC adaptation of Anne of Green Gables. She then joined the Stratford Shakespeare Festival company, starring as Anne Page opposite future Star Trek costar William Shatner in a production of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

In addition to Point Blank, her film credits include Lucky Jim (1957). Acker also was in Don’t Let the Angels Fall (1969), which played in competition at Cannes. She was selected by the Motion Picture Exhibitors of Canada as their Film Star of Tomorrow that year,

Her memorable TV roles included a 1976-77 CBS adaptation of Executive Suite, playing the wife of Mitchell Ryan‘s Dan Walling. She later appeared in the 1973 reboot of Perry Mason, which lasted 15 episodes.

She also appeared on the CBC series Festival, and in 1961 portrayed Lady MacDuff on an adaptation of Macbeth.