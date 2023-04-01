Lily Allen breaks her silence on being diagnosed with ADHD

Lily Allen has recently addressed her Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder diagnosis.



In a new interview with The Times, Allen shared details about her life in the United States and why she isn’t surprised of her ADHD diagnosis.

“I’ve had to completely switch off social media because as soon as I look at it, it can be hours of my day gone,” said the 37-year-old.

Allen continued, “It sort of runs in my family. And it’s only because I’m here in America where they take these things slightly more seriously than they do in England.”

“I went to see someone and they said, ‘Have you ever thought about this?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes I have’,” explained the actress.

Allen pointed out that acting had made her “more disciplined” which is “a completely new thing for me”.

“I think it’s a combination of age and being able to take responsibility and genuinely being fascinated and grateful for these opportunities, which I know so many people have been working towards their entire adult lives,” she added.