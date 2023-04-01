Angelina Jolie to bring her charm into fashion world, applies for new trademark

Angelina Jolie is ready to expand her horizons as she plans to launch a clothing and jewelry line, the Sun reported.

The Eternals actress, 47, has reportedly applied to trademark Atelier Jolie ahead of her new plans.

Jolie, who has been involved in divorce negotiations with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been working on this project over a year.

Sources revealed that she’s hopeful to get the trademark approved so she can move forward in her new venture,” the outlet reported.

“The trademark covers everything from custom-made jewelry to couture clothing and tailoring. She is a huge advocate for sustainable fashion and this is something the brand will have a major focus on.”

Added the source, “The plan is still very much in its infancy but the wheels are in motion.”

Reports stated that the trademark covers “custom jewelry” and “vintage and couture clothing and fashion accessories,” as well as handbags, footwear and other items ranging from linens to furniture.

Previously, Jolie collaborated with Robert Procop, the jeweler behind her iconic engagement ring from Pitt, on a collection dubbed Style of Jolie.