Lana Del Rey earns the No. 1 spot with her ninth album

American singer Lana Del Rey has achieved her sixth No. 1 album on the UK charts with Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. It is the fastest-selling LP of 2023 so far.
It is her ninth studio album and it has gone on to join her other albums Ultraviolence, Lust for Life, Born to Die, Norman F*cking Rockwell! as well as Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
She has surpassed fellow American singer P!nk’s successful album Trustfall for the title of best-selling album of 2023 so far. It is also her strongest first-week sales since the release of Ultraviolence in 2014. She is now tied with artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Radiohead for the most UK No. 1 records.
