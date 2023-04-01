King Charles coronation: Prince George to break with royal tradition?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George would break with tradition if he was to play an active role in King Charles coronation.
Expert Dr George Gross, who is visiting research fellow in Theology at King’s College London, told Express UK, “It's not new the concept of children being present at the service, when the current monarch was Prince Charles as opposed to King Charles, he was there and so too was the late Queen, and indeed her father, they were all present at coronations as young people. So it's not unusual.
"There's no formal role for them, as typically family members and children would be in the royal box."
However, he said, "It would be a break with tradition if he [Prince George] had an active role."
The expert’s remarks came days after reports that George, who is second in line to British throne, will play an active role in his grandfather King Charles coronation in May.
King Charles coronation will take place on May 6.
King Charles reportedly was ‘too busy’ to meet his son Prince Harry as he arrived in London
Sarah Ferguson recently came out with her new novel ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ which is seemingly inspired by her...
James Egan represented Gwyneth Paltrow in her two-week trail over a 2016 ski accident
Charles and Diana married in July 1981 at St Paul’s Cathedral but the cracks in their marriage were evident soon...
King Charles has been a lifelong environmentalist who spoke about climate crisis during his German visit
Prince Harry was in London giving a witness statement as King Charles gave a speech in Germany