Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be seated ‘prominently’ at Charles’ coronation

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be given ‘prominent’ seats at King Charles’ historic coronation ceremony in May if they choose to attend, friends of the monarch believe despite the couple’s repeated attacks on the Royals.



A friend of King Charles was quoted by The Daily Beast as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more than welcome to attend Charles’ coronation, even though the couple doesn’t seem intent on a royal reconciliation.

The friend reportedly told the outlet: “Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan.”

“Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently,” the close acquaintance insisted.

Another friend also corroborated, saying: “Charles has a strong sense of tradition, and tradition dictates that Harry ought to be in the front row. I am sure he will do the right thing. Despite everything that has happened, he is his son.”

This comes days after Prince Harry’s latest swipe at the Royals, in which he openly accused the family of conspiring with British tabloids and withholding key information about phone hackings from him.

In his witness statement submitted during the preliminary hearing in his case against The Daily Mail publishers, Prince Harry said: “The Institution [the monarchy] was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s (News Group Newspapers) phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation.”

He also further said: “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed whether they will be travelling to the UK to attend King Charles’ coronation, scheduled for May 6, the same day as the birthday of their son Archie.