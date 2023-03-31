Priyanka Chopra details her love at first sight with Nick Jonas, ‘my knees buckled'

Priyanka Chopra shared with fans the moment when she fell in love with her now-husband Nick Jonas and sent the internet in awe.

The Citadel star detailed her love at first sight with Nick as it was in the moment she watched him working in a music studio.

Priyanka on an episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, said, "I really admire his work,” and gushed over the singer.

The Quantico star continued, "I have tremendous work ethic. I really don't take my job for granted. I walk in prepared. I like to bring respect to the table. I don't even take press days for granted. And Nick is like that too. He's very, very intentional. If he's doing a job, he'll do it 100%."

Priyanka described the Jonas Brothers member as a "generous leader" who's "thoughtful" and considerate.

"What made me look up to him is something that I can't do," she explained. "I think I fell in love with him the first time I saw him in a studio."

"I was with the engineers and he was in the booth with the gospel choir, 25 incredible singers, and he was telling them how to change their notes, how to go on this higher note, and he was singing it," she recalled. "Nick has the most incredible sound, amazing tone and control, and his falsetto, he's very jazzy and R&B the way he sings. My knees buckled."

"We had a nice date that night," she added.

"It was a move," Chopra Jonas said. "You know what? He knew what he was doing. He took over my brain in such a slow way. He started writing songs for me."

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.