Manoj Bajpayee talks about being short-tempered: 'Anger used to be my very strong emotion'

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in 'Gulmohar' along with Sharmila Tagore

India’s most talented actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals that anger was his strongest emotion a few years back which has now decreased with time.

While talking about it to News18, he stated: "Yes, I have a short temper. The kind of background I grew up in, I was the eldest son. As the eldest son with 5-6 siblings, it makes you just like a father. Irrespective of the fact of whether the eldest son is 12 years old, he has to bear the burden of responsibilities. Whether he is made to realise those responsibilities or not, he can observe and has the maturity to attain that self-realization. So anger used to be my very strong emotion. A lot of it has decreased from the last few years."



The Gulmohar actor also opened up about his struggle period, revealed: "When I went to Mumbai, I hadn’t gone there to become a villain. I wanted a good and respectable role in the project in which I can showcase my work. I had previously done theatre for 10 years in Delhi. And when you come to Mumbai and you start knocking the doorsteps of the producers and directors, nobody asks you about what you have done or for how long you’ve done theatre."

Manoj Bajpayee last featured in film Gulmohar with Sharmila Tagore. At present, he is working on the third season of his hits show The Family Man, reports Indiatoday.