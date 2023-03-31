Jennifer Aniston lands in trouble after claiming kids find ‘Friends’ offensive now

Jennifer Aniston sparked a debate online after stating that a "whole generation" of kids now find Friends ‘offensive.’
Aniston, 54, who rose to overnight fame after playing Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom, shared that people nowadays are more sensitive to jokes than they used to be, making it “really hard for comedians.”
“You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh,” the Morning Show actress told AFP. “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful.”
"And now we’re not allowed to do that. Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she said.
“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” the Murder Mystery actress acknowledged.
However, netizens expressed their disagreement with her statement. "I love FRIENDS, but there’s a lot that hasn’t aged well (the lack of racial representation, “Fat Monica,” Chandler’s “dad,” etc.) and I think this kind of criticism should be encouraged instead of shamed. And if someone is turned away by dated and offensive bits, that’s fair too," wrote one Twitter user.
Others pointed out how modern TV shows that make "offensive" jokes. "Nobody finds it offensive folks find it unfunny," added another user.
John Owen Lowe admits having doubts about working with dad Rob Lowe in 'Unstable'
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide
'Pathaan' faced boycott calls before its release due to Deepika Padukone's costume in 'Besharam Rang'
Ed Sheeran remembered late friend Jamal Edwards, 'everything started to fall into place'
As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea
James Gunn confirms he has not cast anyone as superman yet and is just making 'private lists’