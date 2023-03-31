Jennifer Aniston lands in trouble after claiming kids find ‘Friends’ offensive now

Jennifer Aniston sparked a debate online after stating that a "whole generation" of kids now find Friends ‘offensive.’

Aniston, 54, who rose to overnight fame after playing Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom, shared that people nowadays are more sensitive to jokes than they used to be, making it “really hard for comedians.”

“You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh,” the Morning Show actress told AFP. “Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful.”

"And now we’re not allowed to do that. Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” she said.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” the Murder Mystery actress acknowledged.

However, netizens expressed their disagreement with her statement. "I love FRIENDS, but there’s a lot that hasn’t aged well (the lack of racial representation, “Fat Monica,” Chandler’s “dad,” etc.) and I think this kind of criticism should be encouraged instead of shamed. And if someone is turned away by dated and offensive bits, that’s fair too," wrote one Twitter user.

Others pointed out how modern TV shows that make "offensive" jokes. "Nobody finds it offensive folks find it unfunny," added another user.