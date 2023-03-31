Prince William is ‘disgusted’ by Camilla’s portrayal as ‘disgusting schemer’

Royal experts believe Prince William has begun to ‘throw up’ his hands in disgust’.
These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson.
According to a report by the Daily Star he warned the Duke against expecting much from the Coronation invite.
Since Mr Anderson believes “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it's highly doubtful he'd get a warm reception.”
“William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, 'Friends'
John Owen Lowe admits having doubts about working with dad Rob Lowe in 'Unstable'
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide
'Pathaan' faced boycott calls before its release due to Deepika Padukone's costume in 'Besharam Rang'
Ed Sheeran remembered late friend Jamal Edwards, 'everything started to fall into place'
As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea