Kate Hudson expresses her admiration for Goldie Hawn over ‘strength’ and ‘conviction’

Kate Hudson has showed support to mother, Goldie Hawn for being called as “difficult” or “complicated” on Kelly Ripa’s podcast.



During a recent episode of SiriusXM Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Hudson said, “My mother decided to tell people that told her to stay in her lane to (expletive) themselves and basically started producing her own movies, which wasn’t happening at the time.”

“She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view,” explained Hudson about her mother.

Hudson recalled someone who had issues working with the Hawn at the time.

“He was sort of saying that she was challenging and I remember thinking, ‘You know, that’s funny, but was she right about what you thought was her being difficult? And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I mean she was definitely right. The whole script needed a complete rewrite’,” shared the Glass Onion star.

Hudson remarked, “My mother was just trying to say, ‘Hey, guys, we should probably re-look at the script.’ … And that is considered complicated, especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress commended her mother for never giving up.

“I saw her strength. I saw her conviction. She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable,” added the actress.