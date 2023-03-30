Russell Crowe discloses he’s not part of Gladiator 2

Russell Crowe has recently revealed that he’s included in Gladiator 2.

Speaking on The Ryan Turbidy Show, Crowe said, “'I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while.”

“It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all,” explained the 58-year-old.

Crowe wishes “best of luck” Paul Mescal who will perform in the sequel, stating, “Young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it.”

“I think where they’re picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created,” remarked the actor.

Crowe confessed that he “doesn’t want to dwell on it too much” because it takes him back to the time when he was “significantly younger”.

“I look back on it and I loved every minute of it, and that wasn’t actually the case at the time,” commented the actor.

Crowe further said that he “likes being a period movie set”.

“There’s a slight edge of jealousy that people get to have that experience that I had once,” he added.