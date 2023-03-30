Prince William unwilling to meet brother who ‘trashed’ him the ‘worst’ in memoir

Prince Harry made a surprise visit to London amid his legal battle with against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

While the Duke of Sussex has returned to his home town, it is unlikely that he will be reuniting with his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William.

The monarch is enroute his first state visit abroad as King and William is away on his Easter holidays with his family.

According to royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, who told the Mirror, that William will want to enjoy a “rare opportunity” to spend time with his family.

“Of all the members of the family William comes in for the worst criticism in Spare,” she told the outlet. “They kept Anmer Hall for just such occasions. The children have their ponies and pets there and they have the freedom to have fun on the King’s Norfolk estate.”

She added, “It will be their last opportunity to have proper family time before the coronation. They don’t need Harry to spoil things yet again.”

It is the first time Prince Harry has been seen in London since the publication of his controversial memoir Spare in January, which made a number of damaging allegations against the Firm.

“There is no reason for [William] to want to see the brother who trashed him. It is the children’s half term and a rare opportunity for them all to be together in their Norfolk home,” Seward opined.