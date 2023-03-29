Kate Winslet reflects on damaging effect of social media on children

Kate Winslet has recently discussed about the dangers of social media for children after receiving award for leading actress at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards 2023.



On Tuesday, the actress, who won for her performance in I Am Ruth, expressed her gratitude to writer and director Dominic Savage to highlight the impact of social media on mental health.

“I've got a sort of a sick feeling that I've had since I left set an hour and a half ago, and I had a panicky sick feeling all the way here and I felt frantic thinking ‘It's all going to go wrong’.”

“And then I realised this is kind of funny because that's how I felt every single day making I Am Ruth with Dominic,” stated the 47-year-old.

Gushing over Dominic, Kate mentioned, “His unique ability to unite people through storytelling and his passion for telling women's stories for all women, whilst enabling us to be the voice for so many.”

“And in our case for those mothers worrying about what on earth their child is doing upstairs, consumed by the damaging signs of social media,” explained the actress.

Kate pointed out, “The parents that wish they could go back and not allow their child a smart phone for their birthday.”

“Because they have no way of knowing that for some of those children it might mark the end of their childhood and for those parents the very beginning of a very rough road,” she remarked.

Kate added, “So, my thanks for Dominic for letting us bring their stories to the table. It's been my highlight of my life to work with you.”

The Titanic star then urged the government to pass “significant and seismic change to help protect children online”.

“It has never been a harder time to be a parent, it has never been a more dangerous time to be a child in an online word,” she concluded.