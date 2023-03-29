'Grey's Anatomy' star wants to return home for new ITVX drama

Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd said he is 'yearning to return UK for his new drama, Six Four, on ITVX.

Speaking to virginradio.co.uk, McKidd, originally from Scotland, opened up about his return to home series after working for the last 14 years in US medical drama Grey's Anatomy as Doctor Owen Hunt, which led him to be in the States for most of the time.



"When we shoot on Grey's, we're shooting sometimes 24 episodes, which takes nine and a half months a year to do that, and we get like a week and a half off at Christmas time, but pretty much nose to the grindstone for those nine and a half months.

So it's really hard to find a project that A, there's a part that is right for you and B, you really like, and C, actually fits in that two and a half, almost three month-window in the summertime, it's like a needle in a haystack," the actor added.

The Rome star continued, "That's really why I'm so excited. I've been feeling homesick, I've been wanting to come home and I miss working with British actors. It's been a while and it's where everything started for me. I've really been feeling this yearning to come back and work back in Britain and work with the people that I grew up with."

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, Six Four shows worried parents as their daughter goes missing. What follows suit is a dark story of kidnapping, corruption, and betrayal.