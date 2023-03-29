Katy Perry 'proud' of Orlando Bloom for Ukraine work

Katy Perry is sharing her proud moment for her fiancée Orlando Bloom after he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week.

“So proud of the work you are doing with @unicef, my love,” Perry took to Instagram to pen about her partner, attaching a video of him meeting the President.

“You are a hero in real life too.”

The Lord of the Rings actor met with the Ukrainian leader due to his UNICEF partnership. The organization provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the Russian invasion.



Bloom wrote on his Insta post, “Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed.

Almost 2.7 million Ukrainian schoolchildren are forced to study online or in a mixed format. About 1.5 million Ukrainian boys and girls are at risk of developing depression, anxiety, and other psychological problems.”

He continued, “During the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children. Unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.”