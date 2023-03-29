Prince Harry ‘is not done, not by a long shot’: ‘Has too much anger’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly “not done, not by a long shot, when it comes to his expressing his anger.”



This accusation and claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Her admissions were even shared with the New Zealand Herald.

There she claimed, “How long will Harry stay in London? How many chip butties with extra HP sauce might he try to sneak in during that time? (Carbs on carbs? I think that’s a criminal offence in California.) No one knows.”

“But what seems clear is that Harry is not done, not by a long shot, when it comes to his expressing his anger towards the British press nor his wholesale unwillingness to in any way play the Palace game.”

“It’s funny, isn’t it? Meghan might be the one with the entertainment background but the duke clearly has quite the showman – if not the stunt man – in him too.”