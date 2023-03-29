Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan (C) gestures as he leaves after appearing before a court in Islamabad. — AFP/ File

A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued on Wednesday a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the case against him for threatening a woman judge.



Judicial magistrate Malik Aman heard the case on Wednesday.

The court ordered the PTI chief to appear before it on April 18.

This story is being updated with more detail.