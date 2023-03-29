Keanu Reeves speaks fewer dialogues in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' because of THIS

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves reportedly had a very few dialogues as the hero was seen in more action than words.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Reeves character Wick, uttered very few words throughout the film as the actor seemingly did not have much to say, but a lot to more to do.

The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise based on 169 minutes and Reeves spoke only 380 words throughout the film directed by Chad Stahelski.

Almost a third of Wick’s dialogue consists of just one word like, “Yeah.”

“In the first installment, clocking in at 101 minutes, Mr. Reeves said a total of 484 words,” WSJ reported.

“With a run time of 169 minutes, the fourth movie pushes three hours but features just 380 words by Wick. About 10% of them are featured in the movie’s trailer, which makes the hero seem almost chatty; Wick says more in that 2.5 minute clip than he does in the first 25 minutes of the movie itself.”

The director on the film revealed that Wick doesn’t have a lot of dialogue because "Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script."

The longest sentence that Reeves delivered is in a scene with co-star Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Shimazu Koji where Wick says, “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend.”

However, the lack of dialogues does not stop the audiences respond well to John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office.

The film opened to a franchise record of $73.5M with a global debut of $137.5M.