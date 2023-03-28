Natalie Portman on teaching to her children about gender equality

Natalie Portman talks about gender equality and social justice to her children.



“I think it's equally important to have this approach towards people as equals – that men and women shouldn't be treated differently and certainly not in the workplace,” said the Black Swan actress in a new interview with E! News at Angel City FC’s season opener.

Natalie, who shares her 6-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son with Benjamin Millepied, stated, “Women deserved to be valued for their work and compensated for their work in the same way that men do and invested in, as well.”

It is pertinent to mention that Natalie is a co-founder of women's soccer team Angel City FC which will be subject of HBO docuseries, Angel City, slated to premiere in May.

Talking about her soccer team, Natalie shared, “We put so much heart and soul into building Angel City and really trying to value these players as they deserve.”

“They're huge stars already and we're trying to create more access investment, so that they can be valued more from equal pay to marketing,” remarked the actress.

Despite being busy in both the sports and movie career, Natalie makes sure to take out time for her loved ones.

“I mean really just trying to be around my kids and my friends a lot. I feel like that's my passion the most,” she added.