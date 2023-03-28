BTS’ Jimin has topped Spotify’s Global Songs chart

This makes him the first-ever solo K-pop artist to have topped the Global Songs chart

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has topped the Global Songs chart on Spotify with his solo title track Like Crazy. This makes him the first-ever solo K-pop artist to have topped the Global Songs chart on the streaming service.

He hit the No. 1 spot on the list with around 6,013,972 streams. He also previously achieved his biggest-ever debut on Spotify with Like Crazy (English Version) as it debuted on the Global Songs Chart at No. 2, gaining approximately 6,634,838 filtered streams on the first day of release.

His debut solo album Face has been doing exceptionally well since its release on March 24th as it topped the iTunes charts in over 100 countries only a couple of hours later. He also became the first-ever solo artist on Hanteo Chart to have achieved over 1 million sales on the first day.