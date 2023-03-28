Cabinet okays bill to amend SC suo motu powers

An undated image of the Supreme Court of Pakistan building. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 seeking amendments to the powers and authorities of the chief justice of Pakistan, according to sources.

Following the approval, the bill will now be tabled in the National Assembly for clearance from the lower house of parliament.

The development came a day after two Supreme Court judges — Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail — raised questions over the powers of the CJP, saying the apex court “cannot be dependent on the solitary decision of one man, the Chief Justice”.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details...