March 28, 2023
Miley Cyrus celebrates ‘Flowers’ 8th successful week on Billboard Hot 100 top spot

Miley Cyrus dropped a live rendition of the album track 'Jaded' online

By Web Desk
March 28, 2023

File footage

Miley Cyrus thanked her fans as her chart-topping hit track Flowers marked its eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer, 30, shared a post, celebrating the popularity milestone and thanked her fans for all the love.

“Flowers is #1 for an 8th week. Thank you for continuing to support this meaningful song. I love you all deeply,” she wrote in the caption of her two pictures.

One of the snaps features Cyrus rocking a black-and-white ombré dress. Another click featured fashion designer Donatella Versace standing beside the singer.

In the comments section, Donatella wrote, “I love you Miley!!! Congratulations on your 8th week at #1.”

Celebrating the success, Cyrus treated fans with a surprise as she dropped another installment of her Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions.

Cyrus released a live rendition of the album track Jaded. In the music video, the Hannah Montana star rocked a gorgeous cutout white dress and angular black sunglasses.

Jaded is currently at No. 56 on the chart. Endless Summer Vacation, meanwhile, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking Cyrus’ 14th top 10 album of her career, reported via Billboard.