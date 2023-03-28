Bella Ramsey: 'I didn't have the 'Hollywood look'

Bella Ramsey recalled being denied roles in inital auditions due to her non "Hollywood look."
On Twitter, a user shared a brief clip of the Game of Thrones actor revealing, "The director really liked me, but I didn't get the part because I didn't have the 'Hollywood look,'" adding, "And that's something I've always found very interesting."
The Last of Us star's brief snippet was from an interview with Kevin McCarthy in 2022 while she promoted her movie, Catherine Called Birdy.
The 19-year-old also added in the interview, "I think I'm pleased now that I don't have [the Hollywood look]," she says.
Previously, the actor also opened up about hateful comments after she was cast as Ellie in the HBO's video adaptation show.
Ramsey told the GQ magazine that "everyone" seemed fixated on her "square head" online, adding the comments were hurtful. Still, she couldn't stop "doom-scrolling."
"You're looking for a comment that's more painful than the last one," she told the magazine. "I'd kid myself that I was doing it in jest."
This makes him the first-ever solo K-pop artist to have topped the Global Songs chart
Jaya Bachchan says 'Kunal Nayyar needs to be sent to a mental asylum'
Kim Kardashian shared throwback childhood picture with Khloe after facing criticism over their beach snap
Kajol was last seen in film 'Salaam Venky'
Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury back in spotlight
He is now the first member of BTS to have ranked in the top 40 of the chart