Bella Ramsey: 'I didn't have the 'Hollywood look'

Bella Ramsey recalled being denied roles in inital auditions due to her non "Hollywood look."

On Twitter, a user shared a brief clip of the Game of Thrones actor revealing, "The director really liked me, but I didn't get the part because I didn't have the 'Hollywood look,'" adding, "And that's something I've always found very interesting."



The Last of Us star's brief snippet was from an interview with Kevin McCarthy in 2022 while she promoted her movie, Catherine Called Birdy.

The 19-year-old also added in the interview, "I think I'm pleased now that I don't have [the Hollywood look]," she says.

Previously, the actor also opened up about hateful comments after she was cast as Ellie in the HBO's video adaptation show.

Ramsey told the GQ magazine that "everyone" seemed fixated on her "square head" online, adding the comments were hurtful. Still, she couldn't stop "doom-scrolling."

"You're looking for a comment that's more painful than the last one," she told the magazine. "I'd kid myself that I was doing it in jest."